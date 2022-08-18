The parts of the brain: why sometimes we have reactions that we don’t know where they came from

Dr Cormillot – Parts of the Brain #Report

Today I am going to tell you about all those times that you wonder where this idea came from or where this behavior came from. In the images I show you a little how the brain.

More or less, this is the size of the brain. a kilo and a bita little more specific would be a kilo and 300 or 400 grams, both in the men like in the woman. If I divide it by two and separate it, in the video you can see how the oldest brain in the entire development of living animalsit is the brain that is called reptilian brain. That It has more than 300 million years of evolution.

Then another brain began to develop, the mammalian brainthe emotional which is in this zone, which would be the intermediate zone. Finally, it was developed brain of being human. While he is in the outermost partas you can see in the video, is the emotional and the rational. It is the newest, which is in the cerebral cortex.

Inside the brain three brains coexist and they do not always agree / (Photo: Autonomous University of Guadalajara)

And what does each of these parts do? The reptilian is attack or escape. It has an instinct for survival, for procreation, for feeding, for fighting, for fleeing. Nothing more . That one is over 300 million years old.

Then there’s the mammalian brain. That one already has emotionshave memory, motivation, feels pleasure or displeasure, feels like or dislike, learns, has paternal and maternal behavior, develops strategies and can pay attention. This, particularly, it is 200 million years old.

but just ago 7 million years the other began to develop, the humanours, the rational, the one who is right, the judgment, who can plan, the one who has the learning, the fast learner; the one that makes alliances and has more resources.

The brain gives opinions, but does not give orders / (Getty Images)

Not always, when I take a decisionthese three brains agree , many times they act in disagreement and that is when the brain makes you appear, for example, an idea that you say, “but where did this strange idea come from?” Well, it’s like when you have an extrasystole or some symptom in the stomach that you didn’t think about. It is not an order what the brain tells you.

What your brain tells you is an opinion and you can argue with him, because you are not his brain. “I would like to send ‘So-and-so’ to hell”. But then you say: “No, but it doesn’t suit me, it doesn’t suit me to do it.”

Can I believe everything my brain tells me? In fact should not that you believe everything your brain says for the simple reason that you are not just your brain.

What your brain tells you is an opinion and you can argue with it, because you are not your brain / (Gettyimages)

The brain generates ideas, produces interpretations that are sometimes related to reality and sometimes not.. It is important to be flexible and have the ability to doubt one’s own claims and perceptions. , because with that attitude you will obtain benefits, you will make the machine work and you will gain mental flexibility. Also, if you dare to doubt your own thoughts, you will reduce the weight of your own ego, with which your physical and emotional health will fully develop.

So don’t believe everything your brain tells you. Many times it is necessary to establish a critical judgment against what we think we see . It is much more comfortable to believe everything our brain tells us, but the chances of being wrong are many if we do not question certain thoughts.

So the brain, in reality, is three brains that coexist and from there come all the errors that we human beings have. Remember, the brain gives opinions, but does not give orders.

*Dr. Alberto Cormillot (MN 24,518) is a renowned Argentine doctor specializing in obesity, health educator, writer and lecturer. He founded and directs the Nutrition and Health Clinic that bears his name, Diet Club, the ALCO Foundation (Anonymous Fighters Against Obesity) and the Argentine Institute of Nutrition, from where he advises industries for the development of dietary products. and healthy.

