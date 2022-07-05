The pass market bomb? In Spain they assure that Cristiano Ronaldo negotiates with Barcelona

Ronaldo and Messi, face to face in a classic between Real Madrid and Barcelona in 2013 (AFP PHOTO/ JAVIER SORIANO)

the future of Cristiano Ronaldo seems far from Manchester United, although he still has a one-year contract with the club. The 37-year-old Portuguese did not show up at the start of the Red Devils’ preseason and his surroundings made it known in the European press that his wish is to change the air. To be absent in the initial practice of the coach Erik Ten Hag He alleged “family reasons”.

“The objective of CR7 es play in a team with aspirations to win the Champions League and he has already given the order to his representative, jorge mendes, so that you can find a destination that meets your expectations” maintain the international portals. In recent days, there has been talk of interest from Bayern Munich, Sporting Lisbon, Roma and Chelsea, among other powers. However, in the last few hours an unexpected name gained strength: the Barcelona.

According to the newspaper As, Joan Laporta, Blaugrana president, met with the aforementioned Mendes, and the name of CR7 was on the table. Yes, just the striker who shone at Real Madrid and was the antagonist of the greatest culé idol, Lionel Messi, today at PSG in France.

The same media pointed out that other names of potential Barsa reinforcements were in dance during dinner: Ruben Neves, Rafa Leao and Bernardo Silva. The City midfielder is of interest to coach Xavi Hernández, however, the Spanish cast would have to pay close to 100 million euros to keep the Portuguese midfielder.

And CR7? It had already sounded in the last pass window. But this time, after a disappointing season on a collective level (United barely managed to qualify for the Eeuropa League), he is betting on a new challenge and Barcelona appears as a tempting destination for his competitive spirit.

In reality, the blaugrana wish was to stay with Robert Lewandowski, who at 33 years old intends to leave Bayern Munich, but has not yet managed to be negotiated. Given the difficulty, I would carve out the Ronaldo option. The leaders of the UK institution state categorically that his star player is not for sale. Despite a season in which he did not shine, the legend was the top scorer in the Manchester United with 24 goals. However, it does not serve the Red Devils to have him upset or in conflict.

Meanwhile, Barcelona officially announced two new faces on Monday: the signing of the Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié for the next four seasons. And he incorporated the Danish defender Andreas Christensenwho also signed with Barça until 2026.

