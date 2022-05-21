The PC Gaming Show already has a time and date for an event that will not make us stay up all night

The day had already been advanced, but it remained to be confirmed at what time we will see the PC news.

June is approaching, and with it the different events in the video game world that will replace the E3 edition canceled for this year. We were already aware of the existence of some conferences, such as the PC Gaming Show that will give us news about the PC along with other events, but the organization wanted to confirm the time it will be broadcast.

In short: the PC Gaming Show conference will take place next June 12 at 9:30 p.m. in the Spanish peninsular time. If you are not from Spain, you can check what time of day it corresponds to in your country, but in our specific case it is good news because it will not make us stay up all night.

They promise several exclusive announcementsThat Sunday, Sean Plott and Mica Burton will emcee the event, which will be broadcast through the official channels of PC Gamer and can be followed live on Twitch or YouTube. According to the organizers, we can expect interviews, promotions and exclusive ads that will not only affect the PC, since there will also be multiplatform titles.

More events this June

Its sister event, the Future Games Show, will also be broadcast on the same day, although all within a context starring the Summer Game FestGeoff Keighley’s project that will start a few days before the PC Gaming Show and that has also set a time and date for the broadcast.

Also, on the same June 12, the joint Xbox and Bethesda event will also be held. under the name Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Microsoft’s video game division will show us what’s new in its studios and everything that will come to the Xbox ecosystem in the future. Stay tuned, because in 3DJuegos we will tell you everything!

