The PC version of NBA 2K23 will be based on the previous generation consoles and not on PS5 or Xbox Series X

2K has announced that it will re-adapt, for the third consecutive year, the PC version at the level of Xbox One and PS4.

The PC version of NBA 2K23 It will be the same as the one made for the previous generation consoles.PS4 and Xbox One. This has been confirmed by the 2K in an NBA 2K23 FAQ entry. The truth is that it will be the third time 2K does the same thing.

It is a decision that brings a lot of controversy and that divides the community. On the one hand, PC gamers they will not be able to experience the best version of NBA 2K23since this will only focus on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, they have assured that they will “investigate in the future” this possibility.

One of the answers to the questions reads as follows: “The focus was on ensuring that NBA 2K23 was optimized for the new consoles (PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S), while also ensuring that the experience remains fresh and innovative for players on other platforms.” According to DSOG, this it’s the same phrase used by 2K in the entry of Frequently Asked Questions about NBA 2K22, that is, They only changed the 2 for the 3.

The reason behind this controversy is in the requirements. 2K is aware that if they equated the PC version with the current generation consoles they would have to raise the requirementswhich leads to many people can’t play the game on their computer. This is the same thing that happened with FIFA 22 last year.

