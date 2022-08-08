The pearls of Barcelona’s 6-0 defeat of Pumas by Joan Gamper: Lewandowski’s show, Dani Alves’s joke and Piqué’s gesture on the bench

* Barcelona shone and kept the Joan Gamper Trophy

the traditional Joan Gamper Trophy had a new edition where the FC Barcelona received in the Camp Nou al Pumas UNAM. In a categorical and forceful manner, the Spanish side beat their Mexican pair 6-0 with goals from Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong y the ones from Pedro. On the day of the presentation of the reinforcements for the coming season, the Blaugrana flourished in front of his public who are beginning to believe that a new era is beginning at the club.

The main figure of the visit was Dani Alves who enjoyed the match preview in his own way: he greeted the players and members of Xavi Hernández’s body of work, joked with Ter Stegen climbing on his backreceived a plaque and a t-shirt from the president John Laporta and closed his role with a standing ovation from the entire stadium. With 431 games played, the Brazilian winger celebrated in his own way what was possibly the last time he set foot in the venue where he once shone in the culé shirt.

* Dani Alves enjoyed his return to Camp Nou in his own way

Barcelona’s burst was not long in coming and two minutes into the game Lewandowski opened the scoring with a great definition on the baseline. A few moves later, the Polish striker was once again the brains of the equation and assisted Pedri to expand the difference to 2-0. At 10 minutes, Dembélé received a back pass from Raphina, another of the new faces, and broke Julio José González’s goal. The Spanish team did not slow down and after several attempts, it was the Golden Boy who made it 4-0 before halftime with another good combination with Robert.

One of the scenes in the first half was the face of Gerard Piqué from the substitutes bench while going through the separation with Shakira. In the midst of the legal battle with the Colombian singer, Xavi chose to take care of the figure who is usually the captain and just brought him in at halftime to add 45 minutes of football.

* Piqué’s face from the bench during the first half

The second chapter maintained a similar trend with the local club dominating all aspects of the game and hitting the ball against the Mexican goalkeeper’s posts on several occasions. A cross center Franck Kessie fell at the feet of Aubameyang and increased the difference to 5-0. Frenkie de Jong did not want to be less in the friendly and recovered the ball at Pumas’ exit to go hand in hand with the goalkeeper: defined with the inner edge and closed the 6-0 that was final.

Once again, the Joan Gamper Trophy was left in the hands of its organizer and the streak of 10 consecutive victories is extended: Sampdoria he was the last to take the cup in the 2012 edition.

