The pearls of Messi’s debut at PSG: the hug traced with Neymar, an almost perfect statistic and two reception kicks

Lionel Messi had his long-awaited debut with him París Saint-Germain (PSG) this Sunday in Reims, on the 4th day of the League 1 French when she came into play in the 65th minute to replace Neymar, after having seen the initial stage and part of the complement from the substitutes’ bench.

Precisely at his entrance there was one of the pearls of the French night because his hug with the Brazilian caused that on social networks they remember the final between the Argentina and Brazil from Americ Cupto. At the end of that meeting, both players embraced after the consecration of the Albiceleste and the image of this Sunday was practically the same, although in a different context.

The hug between Lionel Messi and Neymar was seen again this Sunday

Although the striker was seen playing far from the area and with less explosiveness than he is accustomed to in the world of football, it was possible to notice some brushstrokes that augur a glorious future in his new team. In turn, some encounters with Kylian Mbappé, author of the two goals of the match, were also positive for the Parisian fans who hope to get a profit from that society.

Messi, who was unable to kick on goal, attempted 20 passes in the match and was 95% effective on them. Also 20% went forward. It is worth clarifying that when he entered the scoreboard it was already 2-0 so the process seemed settled.

Although the public’s welcome for the 34-year-old from Rosario was with an ovation, that of the rivals was not with so much affection. ANDn his brief time on the pitch, the former Barcelona received two infractions, one of them very harsh by Munetsi, who kicked him in his left leg just as he seemed to be slipping away. This could serve as a preview of the rough game often seen in Ligue 1.

The Argentine star, winner of six Ballon d’Or, He was able to wear the number 30 shirt almost three weeks after his arrival at the French club, from Barcelona. His last game was the final of the Copa América that Argentina beat Brazil on July 11.

After this meeting in Reims, the French championship takes a break for international matches and Messi is expected to play with Argentina in the next qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup 2022, that the combined Lionel Scaloni will dispute in front of Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia.

The next presentation of the PSG It will be at the Parc des Princes in front of the Clermont on Sunday, September 12. If there are no inconveniences, La Flea would be a starter in that meeting. However, all the lights will be on on the first duel of the Champions League against him Witches in Belgium on September 15 for the first date of Group A in which they are also the Manchester City and RB Leipzig, one of the great surprises of the last years of German football.

KEEP READING:

On the day of Lionel Messi’s debut, PSG beat Reims with two goals from Mbappé and established themselves at the top of Ligue 1

This was the entry of Lionel Messi into PSG: confusion in the exchange with Neymar and ovation from the stadium

The Camp Nou exploded with fury against PSG during the triumph of Barcelona