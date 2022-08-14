The pearls of Messi’s game in PSG’s win against Montpellier

*The best of Messi’s match

PSG won 5-2 against Montpellier this Saturday and added his second consecutive victory in the Ligue 1. In the victory, Lionel Messi he was key again, despite the fact that this time he couldn’t score a goal, as he had done last day against Clermont, which was dispatched with a brace.

His first unbalancing appearance was at 16 minutes to dress as an assistant against Neymar’s empty ball, but the Brazilian could not define in the best way when it was hand in hand. Shortly after La Pulga took charge of a free kick that forced Jonas Omlin to show off with a great save.

The Swiss was one of the figures of the Montpellier until then, because he had also covered up a penalty against Kylian Mbappeand half an hour into the game, the cry of the Argentine, who had tried from the medialuna of the area, drowned him again.

The PSG went ahead with a goal against Falaye Sacko in the 39th minute and shortly after Messi reappeared, this time to participate in the action that ended with a hand in the area and the penalty that Neymar He did not fail to shout the 2-0.

In the complement, with the advantage obtained, the set of Galtier It was not as intense and the former Barcelona player did not participate much in attack, although almost towards the end of the duel he showed his quality with a subtle assist to Neymar from the air that left the Brazilian face to face with the goalkeeper. However, the action was invalidated by VAR due to Kimpembe’s previous offside.

The next presentation of PSG It will be away against Lille next Sunday, a duel that will be a good measure for the French team that aspires to win not only Ligue 1, but also the Champions League.

