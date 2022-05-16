The pearls of Monaco: Verstappen’s reaction to receiving an offering from the Fangio Foundation and Leclerc’s collision with a Niki Lauda Ferrari

Verstappen’s reaction upon receiving recognition (@museo_fangio)

For 13 years, the Historic Grand Prix of Monaco has been held, where jewels of Formula 1 and the Endurance World Championship participate. In an event full of glamor and that anticipates the seventh date of the Máxima that will be on May 29, this weekend in the traditional Montecarlo circuit there were guest figures, among them Max Verstappenwho received an award from the Juan Manuel Fangio Museum Foundation and the world champion was surprised to receive the offering.

A group of Argentines was present. As they knew in advance of Verstappen’s presence, they approached to offer him this tribute.

Max’s surprised face says it all when he sees Fangio’s face in the gift and that he will keep it with special affection. The 24-year-old Dutchman showed his admiration for the Quintuple and the Red Bull rider received the gift with great joy.

Max shows the offering of the Fangio Foundation (@museo_fangio)

The JM Fangio Museum Foundation, whenever it can, usually gives recognition to the greatest figures in F1. At the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix they did the same with Lewis Hamilton, who premiered his fifth world title and had caught up with Chueco. The Englishman, for his part, donated a helmet to the museum and today it is exhibited in the Balcarce gallery.

Returning to the event in Monaco, there was another striking fact that had as its protagonist Charles Leclerc, the current leader of the F1 championship and stronghold of Ferrari. The Monegasque, in the patio of his house, got into a Ferrari 312 B3 that ran Niki Lauda in 1974. Upon reaching the La Rascasse curve, he lost control of the car, lost control and ended up against the guardrail. He damaged the rear wing but was able to continue on track.

“When you thought you had already had all the bad luck in the world in Monaco and you lose your brakes in La Rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Formula 1 Ferrari cars”, Leclerc wrote on his networks, who recalled what happened in the 2021 GP classification when he took pole, but he had an oversight and damaged the suspension of his Ferrari . On Sunday when he went out on the track, he detected the problem and was unable to start in what could have been a potential victory since in a tortuous and narrow circuit the one who starts first usually wins.

Disappointment and clash of Charles Leclerc with a Ferrari ex Niki Lauda in the Historic F1 GP in Monaco

Although the Historic Monaco GP is independent from the Historic F1 calendar, the same cars from the calendar participate, bringing together jewels on wheels in perfect condition. Most are low-key billionaire owners, with a few still owned by still-active teams such as Ferrari, McLaren and Williams.

As there are cars from different eras, they are divided into classes:

Serie A 1: Pre-World War II cars

Serie A 2: F1 cars before 1961.

Serie B: F1 cars from 1961 to 1965 and Formula 2 from 1956 to 1960.

Series C: Autos del Mundial de Endurance or Sport Racing Cars from 1952 to 1957.

Series D: F1 cars from 1966 to 1972.

E Series: F1 cars from 1973 to 1976.

Serie F: F1 cars from 1977 to 1980.

Serie G: F1 cars from 1981 to 1985.

It should be noted that the races are real, it is not an exhibition and that is its main attraction. The elders who witnessed some of those times relive a unique moment in F1 and the World Endurance Championship. While the youngest can learn live and direct what a time of motorsport was like at its highest level.

Start of the E Series, with F1 cars from 1973 to 1976 (ACM_Media)

KEEP READING

From the persecution of fugitive convicts in France to the test in a “stolen” car: the adventures of Argentine Nico Varrone to reach the 24 Hours of Le Mans

A Formula 1 star was surprised and photographed without clothes in a lake: the gesture of solidarity behind the image