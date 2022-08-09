The pearls of Sergio Romero’s arrival at Boca Juniors: Eliana Guercio’s advance and the striking detail in the images published by the club

Eliana Guercio with her husband, Sergio Romero

Boca Juniors announced Sergio “Chiquito” Romero as a brand new reinforcement. “I arrive at the biggest club in Argentina”, was his letter of introduction, at a conference held at the Bombonera. “Right now the only thing I think about is giving back to Boca what it is giving me and not the Argentine team. If everything goes well here, it could be a trigger to return to the national team, but that will be seen over time,” continued the 35-year-old goalkeeper, who holds the record for appearances with the Argentine national team diver.

“I am happy with the possibility that Boca gives me. I already took on the challenge of going to Venezia knowing that I was going to fight for the lower positions in Italy (it fell), and now I am coming to the biggest in Argentina to fight for a place”, highlighted Chiquito Romero, who had a warm welcome from the Xeneize.

First Boca Juniors shared a compilation with their best moments throughout their career. Then he shared a photo with the figure of the goalkeeper dressed in the club’s clothing and stepping on the arch of the stadium that turns its back on La 12. And precisely, one detail did not go unnoticed in the picture: posed with some gloves with the colors of Argentina.

“I don’t know where it came from that I was going to play in the second in Italy. Yes it is true that he had offers from the Premier League, but talking to my lady (the model Eliana Guercio) we agreed to come and live in Argentina again and play in Boca It was the most convenient”, he warned.

Precisely, Eliana Guercio was the first to anticipate the great leap that her husband was going to take. Days ago he shared in his account Twitter e Instagram a video with the physical preparation of Chiquito Romero. “4 months passed, really? And you are LIKE THIS, mommy!!! Better than before thanks to these geniuses Luis García, Pablo Capuchetti, Walter Insaurralde, David Rabellino, Daniel Martínez, to the entire AFA for letting him rehabilitate there, to Racing for lending him the Tita and to Ale Santillán. He’s back💜!”were the words of encouragement that Eliana left him.

“Previously I was able to come to Boca when Guillermo (Barros Schelotto) called me and I must admit it, because he was the only one who did it at that time, but then it was difficult because they had to pay for my pass to Manchester United,” he revealed. And he assured that his friend” of the selection times, red frames, was the one who most insisted that he come to Boca. “Frames he spent his time burning my head so that he would come to Boca and now that Román (Riquelme) called me, in three days we agreed,” he said.

“Luckily at the AFA I was able to recover very well (from a ligament injury) and I must thank (Claudio) “Chiqui” Tapia because he made himself available to me for that. I’m physically fine, but if they tell me to do a preseason to get ready, I’ll do it “warning.

Of course, in recent times he was training at the club where he began his career, Racing Club, so there was speculation about the possibility that he would return to Avellaneda, but in the end that call never materialized because his coach, Fernando Gago, has well covered that position with Gastón “Chila” Gómez and the already recovered Gabriel Arias.

“This was an important step in my career to have continuity, and if Racing had called me, I would surely have gone there, but that offer never came, so they will know the door they have to go to knock on. This is a job and I have children to support, so I don’t see why their fans would be upset, ”she warned.

This had an immediate and negative impact on the Avellaneda club, whose president, Víctor Blanco, maintained that Romero was not taken into account “because Racing has two top-class goalkeepers like Arias and Gómez. But what he said is not convenient, and I’m not saying forever, but for a long time the doors of our institution were closed.”

Racing; AZ Alkmaar, from the Netherlands; Sampdoria, from Italy; Monaco, from France; Manchester United, from England, and Venezia, from Italy, were the shirts worn by “Chiquito”, who with 96 presentations is the goalkeeper with the most appearances in the Argentine national team between 2007 and 2018, when at the last moment the then coach, Jorge Sampaoli left him due to injury outside the World Cup in Russia. Boca joined today.

THE BEST PHRASES OF THE PRESENTATION OF CHIQUITO ROMERO IN BOCA JUNIORS:

“I’m going to show that I’m Boca’s goalkeeper like I did with the Argentine National Team.”

“Coming to Boca was one of the best decisions of my life.”

