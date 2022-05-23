The pearls of the consecration of Manchester City: the five minutes of fury that gave him the title and the invasion of the field that left a broken bow

* Guardiola’s crying and the crazy pitch invasion

The Manchester City raised the trophy again Premier League, not without suffering. Is that until minute 75 lost 2-0 against Aston Villa and Liverpool was just one goal away from snatching the celebration from him. However, in just five minutes he managed to reverse the result and guarantee the party, in a season in which he had not been able to celebrate in the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup or the Champions League, where he had been eliminated at the hands of Real Madrid in an incredible series, which seemed to be guaranteed.

When the tensions ate the imagination of the Ciudadanos players and the public exhibited signs of impatience, at 76 ‘a center from the right found the irruption of the entered East for the discount. Almost immediately, at 78, rodri He took a low shot and placed it from outside the area so that Pep Guardiola’s cast would believe again. And total madness broke out at 81, with the German’s second goal and the guarantee that the star, once again, would be embroidered on the Man Blue jacket.

Such was the concentrated tension, with the definition of the title resolved in the last moments of the fight (this time, unlike what happened in the key against Real Madrid, City slowed down the epilogue, seeking to cool down the fight), that Guardiola burst into tears as soon as he heard the final whistle, in the middle of the hug with his collaborators. And he ran to the locker room.

* The destruction of one of the arches of the Etihad stadium

At the time, he failed to see the utter madness that broke out at the Etihad Stadium. The fans invaded the field of play and an anthill covered the grass, as a symbol of what the relief represented. Y several tried to take a souvenir. So it was that the network was broken and the uprights of one of the arches ended up destroyed..

Then, yes, it was award time and order was restored. And there were the typical images of the medal ceremony and the squad in full raising the scepter, which he took after a vibrant heads-up match with Liverpool that delighted the spectators until the last breath.

