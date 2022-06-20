The pearls of the “magical” birthday of Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son: the special reason for the cake and the appearance of a shirt that was all the rage

Cristiano junior with his father, his brothers and Georgina Rodríguez in full celebration (@georginagio)

Junior Cristiano Ronaldo turned 12 and his family gave him a super birthday party at the luxurious estate in Mallorca where he spends the holidays. He was Georgina Rodriguezcouple of the Manchester United striker, the one in charge of sharing the images of the celebration through her Instagram account. “A magical and special day”was defined by the model and businesswoman in her social networks.

The celebration took place outside the mansion, taking advantage of the good weather: the place was set by a giant ball and Cristian junior was honored with a shower of streamers. The cake also featured a special motif: the Portugal jersey with dad’s number 7 number and the legend “Happy Birthday”.

The moment of the candles for CR7 junior (@georginagio)

All the junior brothers participated in the event. Georgina walked around the farm with Bella Esmeralda in her arms, the baby who was born on April 18. As can be seen in the images, she was the most pampered, after the difficult moment that the couple went through when they lost their twin brother in childbirth. Eva, Mateo and Alana Martina They appear playing in the different images, even in the water, enjoying the European warmth.

“Happy birthday my son! As time goes! The most important thing is that you continue to be the boy that you are with that huge heart that you have. “Good luck, pup! Papi loves you very much”, expressed an emotional Cristiano on social networks. The eldest son of the star follows in his footsteps in football, even with his contraction to work and training. And in the videos that are going viral, great conditions for soccer are noticed in the heir.

Cristiano junior kisses little Bella Esperanza (@georginagio)

According to the local portal Last hour, the estate selected by the Portuguese for his holidays and party is surrounded by vineyards and also has a swimming pool flanked by palm trees, a gym, Jacuzzis, a multi-sports court to play football or basketball and a sand court for beach volleyball . But in addition, in the building there is a chapel and a mysterious underground room. According to this portal, it would be an “erotic room” designed so that couples can enjoy their intimate life without being disturbed in an environment designed especially for that.

Ronaldo got there by private plane, but two of his favorite cars arrived by boat the next day: a Bugatti Centodieci, valued at more than USD 8 million, and a Mercedes Benz truck worth USD 180,000, of which there are only ten in the world. and that it was a gift that Georgina Rodríguez gave him in 2020 for his birthday.

Cristiano with two of his children in the pool of the farm, surrounded by palm trees (@georginagio)

In Port Adriano is moored a yacht that they rented especially for this occasion and that they used on their second day on the island of Mallorca. It should be remembered that the soccer player usually uses this type of boat during his vacations to be able to enjoy the water without the need to visit the beaches where thousands of fans would crowd to take a picture with him.

Friends and family of the couple were part of the party, including the journalist Edu Aguirre, known for his work on the Spanish program The beach bar. One of the images in particular was all the rage on the networks: one of the guests posed with the Uruguay National shirt.

MORE PHOTOS OF CRISTIANO RONALDO JUNIOR’S BIRTHDAY PARTY

The bulk of the birthday took place outdoors (@georginagio)

Georgina, with Bella, at a birthday moment (@georginagio)

Eva, Mateo and Alana Martina at the celebration (@georginagio)

The luxuries of the farm that Cristiano’s family rented (@georginagio)

Photo with the guests and the Montevideo National shirt that was all the rage on the networks, especially among fans of the Bag (@georginagio)

The illuminated mansion on the estate in Mallorca @georginagio)

