The peasant movement is no longer of the farmers, leftist and Maoist elements have entered: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Kisan Andolan: It has now been 17 days for the farmers to protest against the new agricultural laws of the Center and on Saturday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the agitation is no longer the demonstration of the farmers because it has infiltrated the Left and Maoist elements. . He said that efforts are being made to derail the agricultural reforms brought by the government. Also Read – On December 14, all farmer leaders will sit on hunger strike, said – no amendment, government withdraw all three laws

However, Goyal did not say whether the government has any plan of action against any person of the banned organization seen at the protest sites. Goyal, Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry and Food and Supplies, said at the annual meeting of FICCI, “Now we feel that the so-called peasant movement has hardly become a peasant movement. Left and Maoist elements have been infiltrated in this. Whose view we saw in the last two days when the demand for the release of people put in jails for anti-national acts arose. ” Also Read – Kisan Andolan in Delhi: Farmers frozen in Delhi for 17 days, heavy security forces deployed in Tikri, drone-by-eyes are being kept on watch

He said that the demands of releasing so-called scholars and poets from the platform of farmers clearly show that efforts to derail agricultural reforms are probably in the hands of some elements which are not good for India. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Updates: Agitating farmers gathered near toll plaza in Haryana, vehicles passed without toll charges

Goyal said, “I would urge all the well-meaning businessmen associated with FICCI and all the scholars who are associated with this webcast to talk about the benefits of these agricultural laws.” If you have any doubt talk to us. “The Minister assured that these laws are for the benefit of about 10 crore farmers across the country.

He said that this government is committed to the welfare of farmers, which has almost doubled the minimum support price or procurement under MSP, while there is an attempt to show that the MSP is being unfairly threatened.

The minister said, “This government has ensured that farmers get 50 percent more than the cost of their produce.” He said, “This government has increased the agricultural budget by almost six times.” Appealed to the people of the area to understand the farmers coming under their influence.

On Goyal’s comment, Rajan Bharti Mittal, former FICCI president and vice-president of Bharti Enterprises, said, “Clearly, you can see that when you introduce stringent reforms like the Agriculture Bill, please don’t back down.” The industry will be with you. “

(input language)