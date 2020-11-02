‘The Peasants,’ By ‘Loving Vincent’ Director, Sells to France

Pre-sales for “The Peasants,” the brand new movie from Oscar-nominated “Loving Vincent” director Dorota Kobiela, have kicked off with a sale to The Jokers for distribution in France, brokered by New Europe Movie Gross sales.

Following on the success of “Loving Vincent,” which grossed greater than $50 million on the world field workplace, “The Peasants” shall be produced with the identical portray approach. The workforce has simply completed the live-action shoot, the primary stage of the lengthy manufacturing course of.

“The Peasants” makes use of a large repertoire of realist and pre-impressionist work to depict the Nobel prize-winning novel of Wladyslaw Reymont. Set on the finish of the nineteenth century, it tells a narrative of affection and life in a small neighborhood, the place guidelines and traditions dictate everybody’s function.

Manuel Chiche, The Jokers’ president, mentioned: “’The Peasants,’ directed by the extraordinarily gifted Dorota Kobiela is a strong story concerning the struggle of a younger girl on the finish of the nineteenth century for her freedom. The liberty of her will, the liberty of her spirit. Which is, sadly, nonetheless ladies’s struggle within the twenty first century. And this story shall be crafted into a good looking rotoscopic animation. That is an audacious venture we couldn’t let go anyplace else.”

New Europe Movie Gross sales’ CEO Jan Naszewski mentioned: “Even contemplating the large success Dorota had with ‘Loving Vincent,’ we’re very pleased with the quantity of curiosity in ‘The Peasants’ at this early stage. We’re thrilled to work with The Jokers on this film. That is the absolute best begin for the movie’s worldwide path.”

Within the subsequent step of the movie’s manufacturing course of, the edited footage shall be hand-painted on canvas by a bunch of 60 painters in three studios: in Poland, Serbia, and Ukraine. BreakThru Movies, which is producing the movie, is recruiting painters from everywhere in the world to begin work at first of subsequent 12 months. To create the movie the studio will use unique PAWS stations (Portray Animation Work Stations). This system makes it potential to unify the animation and systematize the work of painters.

BreakThru Movies, based by Hugh Welchman, is a movie and animation manufacturing firm based mostly in Gdansk, with workplaces in Lodz, Warsaw and London. It established its repute with its slate of prize-winning shorts, which have collected over 20 worldwide awards and nominations, together with two BAFTA nominations, an official choice at Cannes, the Annecy Cristal and Annecy Viewers awards, Canal+ Prize, TCM prize, the Rose d’Or in addition to an Oscar for finest quick animation movie for “Peter & the Wolf.”