‘The Peasants,’ by ‘Loving Vincent’ Director, Sells to Germany

Jan Naszewski’s Warsaw-based New Europe Movie Gross sales continues its pre-sales of “The Peasants,” the hotly anticipated follow-up from Oscar-nominated “Loving Vincent” director Dorota Kobiela, promoting rights for Germany and Austria to Koch Media.

As reported earlier, New Europe brokered a cope with The Jokers for distribution in France of the buzzy animated characteristic.

“The Peasants” is produced by BreakThru Movies’ Sean Bobbitt and Hugh Welchman, who additionally co-wrote the script, utilizing the identical approach that dramatically introduced the work of Vincent van Gogh to life in “Loving Vincent,” which Kobiela co-directed with Welchman.

Stay-action pictures wrapped final October, with footage now being hand-painted onto canvas by a workforce of 60 artists throughout three studios in Poland, Serbia and Ukraine. The movie is slated for supply in fall 2022.

Set on the finish of the nineteenth century, “The Peasants” is the tragic story of a village lady compelled to marry a rich, older farmer regardless of her love for his son, pushing her to battle to protect her independence in a group the place guidelines and traditions dictate on a regular basis life. It makes use of a large repertoire of realist and pre-impressionist work to depict the Nobel Prize-winning novel of Wladyslaw Reymont.

“Loving Vincent” grossed greater than $52 million globally, and earned an Academy Award nomination for greatest animated characteristic movie. Calling it a “one-of-a-kind murals,” Selection’s chief movie critic Peter Debruge described the groundbreaking movie as “a really awe-inspiring portrait of the good Dutch artist … pulling audiences into the delirious, hyper-sensual world urged by van Gogh’s oeuvre.” BreakThru Movies additionally gained on Oscar for greatest quick animation movie with “Peter and the Wolf.”