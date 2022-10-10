The peculiar diet “Hannibal Lecter” that Erling Haaland follows to stand out as the sensation scorer of world football

A goal shout from Haaland with the Man Blue and the image of Hannibal Lecter, played by Anthony Hopkins

Erling Haaland he makes every pound invested in his pass and in his contract pay off. The Manchester City enjoy the irruption of a lethal scorer, who only in the Premier League addition 15 conquests in 9 dates (plus five in the Champions League). Behind his power, a special preparation, which goes beyond what he does under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff. A strict and careful lifestyle so as not to leave any detail to chance.

The 22-year-old Norwegian striker was able to tell details of his diet in the documentary The Big Decision, which was filmed before his move from Borussia Dortmund to Man Blue. The regime was baptized by The Sun as “Hannibal Lecter”, the mythical cannibal character that was all the rage in the cinema, especially thanks to Anthony Hopkins.

In the footage, Haaland reveals that one of the bases of its diet are the heart and the liver, since they are rich in vitamin B, iron, phosphorus and copper and magnesium. And he responded to potential critics of his fondness for these cuts of meat. “You don’t eat this, but I care about taking care of my body. I believe that eating quality food that is as homemade as possible is the most important thing. There are people who say that meat is bad for you, but which one? The one from the fast food chains or the one from the cow eating grass right there?” he retorted.

Being a physical marvel of 194 centimeters and 88 kilos, he needs permanent energy to be able to explode. His diet reaches 6000 calories a day and includes some that are allowed, such as lasagna prepared by his father Alfie (former City footballer) or pizza.

Erase Stone wear, Haaland’s former coach at Dortmund, was able to declare that “he is always the closest person to the buffet and his plate is literally a mountain of food”. One of the references in which he was inspired when taking care of himself is neither more nor less than Cristiano Ronaldo, today his classic adversary at Manchester United. “Patrice Evra told him a story about a lunch he had with Ronaldo and Cristiano ate fish, nothing more. Erling is now trying to do the same,” said Alfie Haaland.

His method to stay strong and competitive is not limited to food. According to the documentary, he only drinks water through a complicated filtering system and tries to look at the sunlight as soon as he wakes up. He is also fond of ice baths and blue light filtering glasses to improve his sleep.

Four days ago it was leaked that he perceives a extra bonus for your goalswhich substantially increases your bank account, according to Sportsmail. It would be a sum close to 900 thousand pounds sterling (just over a million dollars) a week with all the bonuses. The former Borussia Dortmund, who arrived in England in exchange for 61 million euros, but if he continues to burn the networks at the current level, any investment will have been meager.

