The peculiar Mexican style of Jalen Ramsey before the duel against Buccaneers

Jalen Ramsey surprised everyone with his charro suit (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / Reuters)

The NFL it has all the colors and flavors. This time, Los Angeles Rams had a Mexican touch, as the stellar cornerback of the Rams arrived at SoFi Stadium dressed in a spectacular charro suit that he glimpsed for being the colors of the Los Angeles team.

Jalen Ramsey He became the sensation of photographers when he got out of his car and showed his Mexican side. The national holidays have just passed and that may have been one of the reasons why the player decided to wear an elegant charro suit in blue and yellow, which are the representative tones of the Californian team.

The defender presented himself with that particular style before facing the Week 3 duel against the current champions: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The defending Los Angeles star became a sensation (photo: @rams)

It also drew attention that the player appeared in his car that is under an extravagant design with the same colors of the team where he plays Jalen.

Ramsey, has become a player who has been selected twice to the All-Pro First Team and has been selected to the Pro Bowl, so he could be one of the crucial players to be able to stop the attack commanded by Tom Brady. Besides that he has become one of the best defensive players in the league.

The star cornerback of the Rams has shown his respect for the legendary quarterback: “He is the greatest who has ever played. It is extraordinary to play against someone who you know is the greatest of all ”. In addition, he takes all his opponents seriously and does not pressure himself to give more importance to one game than another.

The defender is one of the most important players on the team (Photo: @rams)

For this season, Ramsey racked up an interception in last week’s win over the Indianápolis Colts. In addition to registering a click and two assists

Throughout his career, Jalen accumulates a total of 299 tackles, 257 solo, 12 interceptions, 60 deflected passes, three forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown.

The Rams and Ramsey are in the third position of the West Division in the National Conference. Over the past five seasons, they have become one of the rivals to beat in the entire NFL; however, the team has had to battle its uncomfortable direct rivals in its Division: Cardinals, 49ers and Seahawks.

On this occasion, the Buccaneers They are one of the strongest rivals in the league, as he is the current champion and it is expected that he will once again be the champion of his Division. You will still have to battle against the Panthers, Saints y Falcons.

Jaden is expected to be a key player in stopping Tom Brady (Photo: @rams)

Both franchises entered this game with an unbeaten record in two games so far this season. Last season, both teams saw each other in Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles team took the victory with a score of 27-24.

In that meeting, Ramsey had six total tackles. This time, it will be the fourth time Ramsey has faced Brady, including the two times the corner faced him when he was playing in the Los Angeles. Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Rams defensive coordinator has placed the star defender in different spots: outside cornerback, inside cornerback, safety and linebacker.

This game can be counted as a preview of an NFC playoff game.

KEEP READING:

Why Álvaro Morales considers that the arbitration affected America against Chivas

The curses that Diego Cocca broke in Argentina and that now excite Atlas

Checo Pérez’s emotional message after the Russian Grand Prix: “I’m working like never before”