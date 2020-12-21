The peculiar statement of the Agriculture Minister of Bihar on the Farmers Protest, said – this is a movement of brokers

Farmers Protest: The agitation of farmers has been going on continuously for the last several days in protest against the new agricultural law passed by the central government. Farmers protesting against agricultural laws are sitting on a dharna on the borders of states adjoining Delhi. No concrete solution is coming out in the talks being held by the farmers with the government. Farmers’ organizations have held several talks with Union ministers. If the farmers are demanding that the law be canceled, then the government says that the law will not be canceled in any case. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Farmers started a one-day hunger strike, said- Let other people of the country also become partners

Farmers angry with the government have started hunger strike today and have said that the movement will continue like this. At the same time, the leaders of the ruling party have alleged that the agitators are not farmers because the farmers are in support of the Agricultural Law.

In the same sequence, the state agriculture minister Amarendra Pratap, who was in the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, has given a strange statement. Bihar government's Agriculture Minister Amarendra Pratap Singh, who arrived at the Harihar Nath temple in Sonpur to worship, was agitated when the media questioned the farmers movement. He said that there is no movement at all. If the farmers had any problem and they would have agitated, the country would have caught fire.

The Agriculture Minister had said his word, after that he asked the mediamen on the contrary and said that there are five and a half lakh villages in the country, which village farmers are agitating? If farmers had agitated, there would have been agitation all over the country. Are there farmers only in Haryana-Punjab and not in Bihar or other states?

Attacking the agitating farmers, he said that the agitation that has been going on the borders of Delhi for 22 days is a movement of farmers, not of farmers.