The penalty that Courtois saved Messi in PSG’s victory: the curse that the Flea could not break against Real Madrid

The penalty that missed Messi

The PSG achieved a final victory against the Real Madrid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League: Kylian Mbappé scored the only goal of the match in stoppage time, with a brilliant individual play. But the French cast could have broken the score much earlier in the Parc des Princes: at 61 ‘, Lionel Messi had a penalty that stopped him Thibaut Courtois.

In more of a pitching role, the 34-year-old captain of the Argentine national team was participatory, as an amalgamation between midfield and forward, which had an intractable Mbappé. He was the third man who touched the most balls on his team, behind Paredes and Verratti, which marked his influence. At 17 minutes, he enabled Kiki, who could not hand in hand with Courtois. In the second stage he also left him in scoring position, but his shot went wide. And in the complement, Neymar enjoyed a cut pass from him, but instead of trying the goal he sent a cross that went wide.

At the start of the final stage, Messi had tested Courtois’ resistance, and found it firm. When Dani Carvajal brought Mbappé down in the box at 15′ ST, he immediately took responsibility for him. He didn’t look at his opponent, perhaps wondering where to place the ball. And he chose a shot low and to the point, which the goalkeeper guessed.

It was failed penalty No. 29 of 123 executed, that is, it has an effectiveness of 77%. Courtois had already stopped a shot from the 12 steps on August 28, 2013, in a Barcelona 0 – Atlético de Madrid 0, for the Spanish Super Cup.

The main actions of the match in the Parc des Princes

Despite the missed penalty, after a few bars of doubt, Messi even increased his prominence. And he enthusiastically celebrated the last goal, melting into a big hug with Mbappé and demonstrating the absence of stardom.

The wasted chance adds to the saga that makes up the curse that chases the Flea against Real Madrid. It’s strange to talk about that term in a player who converted neither more nor less than 26 times to Merengue. However, he hasn’t yelled at him for four years: since May 2018, in a 2-2 draw in which his friend Luis Suárez completed the Blaugrana locker. Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale signed the conquests of the White House. Rosario’s drought coincides with… CR7’s departure from Madrid.

X-ray of Messi’s match against Real Madrid

But, beyond the mole of his execution guessed by the goalkeeper, Messi and his PSG were well positioned for the rematch on March 9, with the aim of getting into the top eight of the Champions League, a contest that the French team never won. . Perhaps the Argentine kept his goal and the end of Madrid’s spell to lock the key in three weeks…

KEEP READING:

Tense face to face between Paredes and Casemiro in PSG-Real Madrid: the Argentine’s reaction after the Brazilian’s kick

Editorial preview: Messi’s first days in Barcelona, ​​between pain and dreams

Messi used to say that he was better than him and they competed for who scored the most goals, but the injuries harmed him and he became a globetrotter: “I’m a normal player”