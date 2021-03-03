“The Penthouse 2” And Cast Members Dominate Weekly Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” continues to see new heights in recognition each week!

Good Information Company has shared its rankings of dramas and forged members that generated probably the most buzz from February 22 to February 28. The record was compiled from analyzing information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about dramas which are at the moment on air or set to air quickly.

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” is No. 1 once more on the weekly record of most buzzworthy dramas, and a formidable complete of eight forged members positioned on the buzzworthy forged record. Kim So Yeon is No. 1, Eugene is No. 2, Kim Hyun Soo is No. 3, Yoon Jong Hoon is No. 5, Han Ji Hyun is No. 6, Uhm Ki Joon is No. 7, Choi Ye Bin is No. 8, and Jin Ji Hee is No. 9.

tvN’s “Vincenzo” additionally defended it’s No. 2 spot amongst buzzworthy dramas, and Tune Joong Ki ranked No. 4 on the record for actors.

JTBC’s “Sisyphus: The Delusion” continued to position No. 3 this week, and JTBC’s “Past Evil” positioned No. 4 once more following final week’s buzzworthy drama record. Cho Seung Woo from “Sisyphus: The Delusion” rounded out the record of actors at No. 10.

The highest 10 dramas that generated probably the most buzz in the course of the fourth week of February are as follows:

1. SBS’s “The Penthouse 2”

2. tvN’s “Vincenzo”

3. JTBC’s “Sisyphus: The Delusion”

4. JTBC’s “Past Evil”

5. JTBC’s “She Would By no means Know”

6. KBS2’s “River The place the Moon Rises”

7. tvN’s “L.U.C.A.: The Starting”

8. KBS2’s “Home made Love Story”

9. TV Chosun’s “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)”

10. KBS2’s “Hey, Me!”

The highest 10 most buzzworthy forged members for the week are as follows:

1. Kim So Yeon (“The Penthouse 2”)

2. Eugene (“The Penthouse 2”)

3. Kim Hyun Soo (“The Penthouse 2”)

4. Tune Joong Ki (“Vincenzo”)

5. Yoon Jong Hoon (“The Penthouse 2”)

6. Han Ji Hyun (“The Penthouse 2”)

7. Uhm Ki Joon (“The Penthouse 2”)

8. Choi Ye Bin (“The Penthouse 2”)

9. Jin Ji Hee (“The Penthouse 2”)

10. Cho Seung Woo (“Sisyphus: The Delusion”)

