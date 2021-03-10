“The Penthouse 2” And Kim Hyun Soo Take Top Spots On Weekly Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“The Penthouse 2” holds the highest spot on the weekly most buzzworthy drama checklist, with the forged members persevering with to dominate the actor rating!

Good Information Company has shared its rankings of dramas and forged members that generated probably the most buzz from March 1 to 7. The checklist was compiled from analyzing information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about 23 dramas which are presently on air or set to air quickly.

For the third week in a row, SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” takes No. 1 on the weekly checklist of most buzzworthy dramas. As soon as once more, eight forged members seize spots within the Top 10 for actors: Kim Hyun Soo is No. 1, Choi Ye Bin is No. 2, Kim So Yeon is No. 3, Lee Ji Ah is No. 4, Eugene is No. 5, Yoon Jong Hoon is No. 6, Han Ji Hyun is No. 9, and Uhm Ki Joon is No. 10.

tvN’s “Vincenzo” holds No. 2 on the dramas checklist for the third week, whereas star Track Joong Ki is No. 8 amongst actors.

KBS2’s “River The place the Moon Rises” rises to No. 3 amongst dramas this week. Ji Soo is No. 7 on the forged members checklist, following an argument over accusations of faculty violence and his eventual departure from the present.

The highest 10 dramas that generated probably the most buzz in the course of the first week of March are as follows:

1. SBS’s “The Penthouse 2”

2. tvN’s “Vincenzo”

3. KBS2’s “River The place the Moon Rises”

4. tvN’s “Mouse”

5. JTBC’s “Sisyphus: The Delusion”

6. JTBC’s “She Would By no means Know”

7. JTBC’s “Past Evil”

8. KBS2’s “Selfmade Love Story”

9. tvN’s “L.U.C.A.: The Starting”

10. KBS’s “No Matter What”



The highest 10 most buzzworthy forged members for the week are as follows:

1. Kim Hyun Soo (“The Penthouse 2”)

2. Choi Ye Bin (“The Penthouse 2”)

3. Kim So Yeon (“The Penthouse 2”)

4. Lee Ji Ah (“The Penthouse 2”)

5. Eugene (“The Penthouse 2”)

6. Yoon Jong Hoon (“The Penthouse 2”)

7. Ji Soo (“River The place the Moon Rises”)

8. Track Joong Ki (“Vincenzo”)

9. Han Ji Hyun (“The Penthouse 2”)

10. Uhm Ki Joon (“The Penthouse 2”)

