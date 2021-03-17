“The Penthouse 2” And Lee Ji Ah Rule On Weekly Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“The Penthouse 2” stays the discuss of the city, with the present and its forged reigning on the weekly most buzzworthy drama and actor lists!

Good Knowledge Company has shared its rankings of dramas and forged members that generated probably the most buzz from March 8 to 14. The listing was compiled from analyzing information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about dramas which can be at the moment on air or set to air quickly.

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” is No. 1 on the weekly listing of most buzzworthy dramas for the fourth consecutive week. As soon as extra, there are eight forged members on the actors rating, with Lee Ji Ah hovering to No. 1. Kim So Yeon rises to No. 2 and Uhm Ki Joon to No. 3, whereas Eugene stays No. 5. Kim Hyun Soo is No. 6, Yoon Jong Hoon is No. 8, Choi Ye Bin is No. 9, and Kim Younger Dae is No. 10.

tvN’s “Vincenzo” holds the No. 2 spot amongst dramas for the fourth week in a row, and star Music Joong Ki rises to No. 7 on the actor listing.

“River The place the Moon Rises” stays No. 3 on the drama listing, whereas Na In Woo enters the Prime 10 for forged members at No. 4 after he took over the function of On Dal within the drama following Ji Soo‘s departure.

The highest 10 dramas that generated probably the most buzz throughout the second week of March are as follows:

1. SBS’s “The Penthouse 2”

2. tvN’s “Vincenzo”

3. KBS2’s “River The place the Moon Rises”

4. JTBC’s “Past Evil”

5. tvN’s “Mouse”

6. JTBC’s “She Would By no means Know”

7. JTBC’s “Sisyphus: The Fable”

8. KBS2’s “Revolutionary Sisters”

9. tvN’s “L.U.C.A.: The Starting”

10. TV Chosun’s “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)”

The highest 10 most buzzworthy forged members for the week are as follows:

1. Lee Ji Ah (“The Penthouse 2”)

2. Kim So Yeon (“The Penthouse 2”)

3. Uhm Ki Joon (“The Penthouse 2”)

4. Na In Woo (“River The place the Moon Rises”)

5. Eugene (“The Penthouse 2”)

6. Kim Hyun Soo (“The Penthouse 2”)

7. Music Joong Ki (“Vincenzo”)

8. Yoon Jong Hoon (“The Penthouse 2”)

9. Choi Ye Bin (“The Penthouse 2”)

10. Kim Younger Dae (“The Penthouse 2”)

Watch “The Penthouse 2” beneath!

Watch Now