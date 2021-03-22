“The Penthouse 2” And “Past Evil” Hit New All-Time Ratings Highs

Each SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” and JTBC’s “Past Evil” soared to new heights final evening!

On March 20, “The Penthouse 2” not solely defended its place on the prime of its time slot, but in addition efficiently continued its reign because the most-watched program of any sort to air on any channel Saturday evening.

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of the hit drama scored common nationwide rankings of 20.3 p.c and 26.6 p.c for its two elements. The printed additionally reached a peak ranking of 28.6 p.c for the evening, marking a brand new private file for the present.

Moreover, “The Penthouse 2” continued to carry out properly with the important thing demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, amongst whom it scored a mean ranking of 12.1 p.c.

In the meantime, “Past Evil” achieved its highest viewership rankings so far with its newest episode, which earned a mean of 5.5 p.c nationwide.

tvN’s “Vincenzo” scored a mean nationwide ranking of 9.1 p.c for the evening, whereas OCN’s “Occasions” trailed with a mean ranking of 1.4 p.c.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s new drama “Revolutionary Sisters” stayed sturdy for its third episode, which scored common nationwide rankings of 21.1 p.c and 25.0 p.c for its two elements.

