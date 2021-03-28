“The Penthouse 2” Breaks Season 1’s Ratings Record As It Soars To New All-Time High

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” has soared to spectacular new heights forward of its season finale!

On March 27, the most recent episode of the hit drama achieved its highest viewership rankings up to now, surpassing the non-public report set by Season 1. In response to Nielsen Korea, the penultimate episode of “The Penthouse 2” scored common nationwide rankings of twenty-two.9 % and 29.2 % for its two elements, beating the earlier all-time excessive of 28.8 % achieved by the ultimate episode of the primary season of “The Penthouse.”

In the meantime, tvN’s “Vincenzo” dipped to a mean nationwide ranking of 9.3 % for its newest episode, trailed by JTBC’s “Past Evil” with a mean ranking of 4.3 %. OCN’s “Occasions,” which is gearing up for its sequence finale on March 28, scored a mean nationwide ranking of 1.4 % for its penultimate broadcast.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s new drama “Revolutionary Sisters” stayed sturdy with common nationwide rankings of twenty-two.2 % and 26.7 % for its two elements.

The ultimate episode of “The Penthouse 2” will air on April 2 at 10 p.m. KST, whereas the sequence finale of “Occasions” will air on March 28 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Congratulations to the solid and crew of “The Penthouse 2”!

