“The Penthouse 2” Cliffhangers That Made Viewers’ Hearts Race

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” is the second season of the suspenseful drama concerning the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a gaggle of girls on the prime of the social pyramid, who will cease at nothing to guard their youngsters.

With the present full of dramatic twists and surprising reveals, every episode has followers on the sting of their seats. The episodes are recognized for ending on moments that make viewers so curious to know what occurs subsequent that they start a countdown for the subsequent installment.

The present has shared an inventory of 4 cliffhangers that made followers’ hearts race!

1. Episode 5: Bae Ro Na’s fall

The massive reveal on the finish of episode 5 featured Ha Eun Byul (Choi Ye Bin) attacking Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo) with a trophy, sending her falling down the steps outdoors Chung Ah Arts Excessive College. Ha Eun Byul skilled severe unwanted effects after taking an excessive amount of coronary heart treatment and misplaced management. She was already overcome by her jealousy towards Bae Ro Na and was spurred on by the reminiscence of her mom Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin (Kim So Yeon) telling her, “You need to win, even when it means killing her.” She noticed a imaginative and prescient of Bae Ro Na mocking her, and she or he grabbed the trophy from the show case and threatened her. When Bae Ro Na ran away, Ha Eun Byul attacked her with the trophy, and Bae Ro Na tumbled down the steps.

Nonetheless, it’s clear that there was extra behind the incident. In episode 8, Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) was proven washing his bloody palms within the washroom and altering his garments, and it was revealed that he had additionally been the one to set off the fireplace alarm. Viewers are left questioning what actually occurred on the evening of the assault on Bae Ro Na.

2. Episode 6: Na Ae Gyo’s shock

After Lee Ji Ah’s character Shim Soo Ryeon was killed by Joo Dan Tae within the first season, followers had been theorizing about whether or not Lee Ji Ah would possibly return to the present. She made her huge comeback with an look on the finish of episode 6 that stunned not solely viewers, but additionally Joo Dan Tae. She appeared as a mysterious lady in his penthouse residence and shocked him with a kiss, earlier than saying, “It’s been a very long time, Joo Dan Tae.”

It was revealed within the subsequent episode that this enigmatic determine is none aside from Na Ae Gyo, the lady with the butterfly tattoo, who’s the delivery mom of Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Younger Dae) and Joo Seok Kyung (Han Ji Hyun). Na Ae Gyo is the entire reverse of the quiet Shim Soo Ryeon, as she’s unpredictable, carefree, and easy-going.

3. Episode 7: Oh Yoon Hee will get a shock

In episode 7, when Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) left Joo Dan Tae’s research by a secret passage and entered the car parking zone, she found Na Ae Gyo and have become frightened. Beforehand, Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) had advised Oh Yoon Hee to search out Na Ae Gyo and gave her a photograph, which confirmed that she seems identical to Shim Soo Ryeon. As Na Ae Gyo is aware of all of Joo Dan Tae’s secrets and techniques, it’s but to be seen whether or not she’ll be a supply of hope for Oh Yoon Hee and Logan Lee of their plot, or whether or not she’ll trigger one other disaster.

4. Episode 8: A dramatic rescue

Episode 8 ended with one other thrilling second: Logan Lee and Oh Yoon Hee’s rescue of Na Ae Gyo after she was strangled by Joo Dan Tae. Joo Dan Tae was suspicious of Na Ae Gyo, who had tried to betray him two years earlier than, and he pointed a gun at her head. They bought right into a bodily battle and the gun went off, firing a bullet into the ceiling. A lightweight fell and hit Joo Dan Tae, and his face and hand grew to become lined in blood. Struck by the reminiscence of a trauma from his childhood, Joo Dan Tae ran to Na Ae Gyo and gripped her by the throat.

Nonetheless, Logan Lee out of the blue appeared and knocked Joo Dan Tae out with successful to the pinnacle. He carried Na Ae Gyo to security outdoors, the place Oh Yoon Hee was ready, they usually escaped collectively. After this dramatic rescue, a preview for episode 9 offered much more thrills. Within the teaser, Logan Lee yells after Na Ae Gyo, “It’s undoubtedly you!” and Na Ae Gyo seems greatly surprised. As followers share theories concerning the mysterious Na Ae Gyo, everybody’s trying ahead to discovering out if questions on her shall be answered within the subsequent episode.

The manufacturing workforce promised, “There are surprising endings to come back within the remaining 5 episodes as nicely. On prime of that, episode 9 (March 19) and episode 10 (March 20) will function a collection of unusual twists and surprising developments. Tune in to search out out what occurs.”

Episode 9 of “The Penthouse 2” airs on March 19 at 10 p.m. KST.

