“The Penthouse 2” Climbs To Its Highest Ratings Yet

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” continues to succeed in new heights with every episode!

On March 5, the second season of the smash hit drama achieved its highest viewership rankings to this point. In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the fifth episode of “The Penthouse 2” scored common nationwide rankings of 20.9 p.c and 24.4 p.c for its two elements, marking a brand new all-time excessive for the present.

Not solely did the drama simply take first place in its time slot throughout all channels, but it surely additionally achieved the best viewership rankings of any program that aired on any community that day.

“The Penthouse 2” additionally broke its private viewership report among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a median ranking of 11.6 p.c.

In the meantime, JTBC’s “Past Evil” scored a median nationwide ranking of three.8 p.c for its personal fifth episode.

Did you tune in to the most recent episode of “The Penthouse 2”? Share your ideas with us within the feedback under!

