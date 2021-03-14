“The Penthouse 2” Continues To Dominate Weekend Ratings Battle + “Revolutionary Sisters” Premieres At No. 1 In Time Slot

KBS 2TV’s new drama “Revolutionary Sisters” is off to a robust begin!

A novel mix of thriller thriller, romance, and comedy, “Revolutionary Sisters” tells the story of a whole household changing into homicide suspects after the household’s mom is killed within the midst of her divorce proceedings. In accordance with Nielsen Korea, viewership rankings for the March 13 premiere of the brand new drama soared previous the 20 % mark, with the primary episode scoring common nationwide rankings of 20.3 % and 23.5 % for its two elements.

Notably, “Revolutionary Sisters” managed to earn larger viewership rankings for its premiere than these achieved by its predecessor “Selfmade Love Story,” the drama that beforehand occupied its time slot.

In the meantime, SBS’s hit drama “The Penthouse 2” remained as common as ever. With common nationwide rankings of 19.9 % and 24.8 % for its newest episode, “The Penthouse 2” was the most-watched drama of Saturday night time.

Over within the cable realm, JTBC’s “Past Evil” achieved its highest viewership rankings thus far final night time, scoring a mean nationwide ranking of 5.4 % for its eighth episode.

tvN’s “Vincenzo” earned a mean nationwide ranking of 9.2 %, whereas TV Chosun’s “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” scored a mean ranking of 8.4 % for its penultimate episode. Lastly, OCN’s “Occasions” trailed with a mean nationwide ranking of 1.5 % for the night time.

Did you tune in to the premiere of “Revolutionary Sisters”? Share your ideas with us under!

