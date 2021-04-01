“The Penthouse 2” Drops Hints About On Joo Wan’s And Park Ho San’s Characters Who Will Add More Twists To The Drama

“The Penthouse” sequence has launched two new characters who will make their grand entrance within the remaining episode of the second season!

Spoilers

There is only one episode of “The Penthouse 2” left, and viewers are eager to seek out out extra concerning the new characters who had been included within the preview of the final episode.

First off, On Joo Wan will take the function of Joon Gi. Within the preview, he was sitting subsequent to Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) on the airplane, and he appeared forward of him with a mysterious gaze as he stated, “So we meet.” He exuded heat vibes as he smiled kindly at Logan Lee, and judging from his first-class seat on the airplane and his elegant look, he’s somebody who comes from a outstanding background. Which character does Joon Gi have a reference to, and what function will he play within the sequence?

Park Ho San will take the function of Yoo Dong Pil, the husband of Kang Ma Ri (Shin Eun Kyung) and the daddy of Yoo Jenny (Jin Ji Hee). At first, it was assumed that he was Dubai on enterprise, but it surely turned out he was truly in jail. Beforehand in episode 4 of the second season, Kang Ma Ri threatened Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) that she would inform everybody that her husband went to jail on behalf of him.

The preview confirmed Yoo Dong Pil launched from jail, and viewers are keen to seek out out about his relationship with Joo Dan Tae. Within the newly launched stills, Yoo Dong Pil poses in extravagant clothes, and he smirks with a touch of mischievousness in his eyes.

The drama’s manufacturing crew commented, “From the very first taking pictures, On Joo Wan and Park Ho San synchronized one hundred pc with their characters as in the event that they had been carrying custom-made garments. Please control Joon Gi and Yoo Dong Pil who will proceed to seem all through the third season.”

The remaining episode of “The Penthouse 2” will air on April 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

