“The Penthouse 2” Goes Out On High, Dominating Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Lists In Final Week Of Its Run

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” remained No. 1 on the listing of most buzzworthy dramas in its last week, ending an ideal seven-week streak on the high!

Ever since its premiere in February, the second season of the wildly well-liked drama has topped Good Information Company’s rankings of every week’s most buzzworthy dramas with out fail—and this week proved no exception.

In its last week, “The Penthouse 2” efficiently defended its place on the high of the listing of the dramas that generated probably the most buzz, rounding out an uninterrupted seven-week run at No. 1.

The celebrities of “The Penthouse 2” additionally continued to dominate the rankings of probably the most buzzworthy drama solid members, with Lee Ji Ah remaining No. 1 on the listing for the fourth consecutive week. Uhm Ki Joon adopted shut behind at No. 3, with S.E.S.’s Eugene at No. 4, Park Eun Suk at No. 5, Kim So Yeon at No. 7, and Kim Hyun Soo at No. 8.

The highest 10 dramas that generated probably the most buzz for the week of March 29 to April 4 are as follows:

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” tvN’s “Vincenzo” KBS 2TV’s “River The place the Moon Rises” tvN’s “Mouse” JTBC’s “Past Evil” tvN’s “Navillera” JTBC’s “Sisyphus: The Delusion” KBS 2TV’s “Miss Monte-Cristo” KBS 2TV’s “Revolutionary Sisters” MBC’s “Oh My Ladylord”

In the meantime, the highest 10 drama actors that generated probably the most buzz are as follows:

Lee Ji Ah (“The Penthouse 2”) Track Joong Ki (“Vincenzo”) Uhm Ki Joon (“The Penthouse 2”) Eugene (“The Penthouse 2”) Park Eun Suk (“The Penthouse 2”) Lee Seung Gi (“Mouse”) Kim So Yeon (“The Penthouse 2”) Kim Hyun Soo (“The Penthouse 2”) Jeon Yeo Bin (“Vincenzo”) 2PM’s Taecyeon (“Vincenzo”)

Watch “The Penthouse 2” with subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…”River the place the Moon Rises” right here…

Watch Now

…and “Mouse” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)