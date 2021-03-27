“The Penthouse 2” Heads Into Season Finale On No. 1 Ratings

With simply two episodes left in its run, SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” stays on prime!

On March 26, the second season of the hit drama continued to dominate Friday nights, incomes the best viewership scores of any program to air on any channel that day. In response to Nielsen Korea, the most recent broadcast of “The Penthouse 2” scored common nationwide scores of 21.5 % and 25.2 % for its two elements.

“The Penthouse 2” additionally remained standard among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a median score of 11.9 %.

In the meantime, JTBC’s “Past Evil” stayed comparatively secure with a median nationwide score of 4.7 % for its newest episode.

The ultimate episodes of “The Penthouse 2” will air on March 27 and April 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

Are you able to say goodbye to “The Penthouse 2″—or dreading the top of the season?

Atone for the most recent episode of the drama with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)

(*1*)