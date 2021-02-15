“The Penthouse 2” Hints At Changes Ahead For The Children Of Hera Palace

SBS’s upcoming “The Penthouse 2” has launched new stills of the kids of Hera Palace!

Because the relationships between the adults in Hera Palace develop darker and extra tangled, their kids really feel the results—and get into sophisticated relationships of their very own.

Kim Hyun Soo performs Bae Ro Na, a gifted aspiring singer and the daughter of Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene). Nevertheless, she endures cruel bullying from the remainder of the “Little Hera Membership.” After her mom turns into a suspect in Shim Soo Ryeon’s homicide case, Bae Ro Na is compelled to bear the extra burden of being labeled a “assassin’s daughter.”

Jin Ji Hee performs Yoo Je Ni, the one daughter of Kang Ma Ri (Shin Eun Kyung). In center faculty, Yoo Je Ni framed Bae Ro Na to the purpose that Bae Ro Na was summoned to the committee for college violence. Yoo Je Ni was additionally a part of the Little Hera Membership that bullied Min Seol Ah (Jo Soo Min). However within the closing episode of “The Penthouse,” after seeing Bae Ro Na standing nonetheless in shock after the phrase “assassin” was scrawled on her entrance door, she quietly gave her a sandwich, presumably indicating a change of coronary heart.

Kim Younger Dae performs Joo Seok Hoon and Han Ji Hyun performs Joo Seok Kyung, the dual kids of Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) and Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah). As a part of the Little Hera Membership, Joo Seok Hoon had participated in bullying others. He underwent a significant change of coronary heart after falling in love with Bae Ro Na, standing as much as his father and making an attempt to rein in his sister.

In the meantime, Joo Seok Kyung had struck a harmful take care of her father as a way to win in opposition to her rival Ha Eun Byul and went to extremes to stop herself from falling down the social ladder. After the loss of life of their mom, Shim Soo Ryeon, it was hinted that the twins could be despatched to check overseas.

Choi Ye Bin performs Ha Eun Byul, the daughter of Cheon Website positioning Jin (Kim So Yeon). She suffers psychologically from the extraordinarily excessive expectations that her mom places on her. After numerous stunning occasions similar to her dad and mom’ divorce and her mom’s affair and arrest, she tried to take her personal life. Within the closing episode, it was revealed that Ha Eun Byul had witnessed the loss of life of her grandfather Cheon Myung Soo (Jung Sung Mo) and Cheon Website positioning Jin’s position as a bystander. She talked about her grandfather to her mom with a twisted smile, suggesting that she could be heading down a fair darker path.

Lee Tae Bin performs Lee Min Hyuk, the son of Lee Gyu Jin (Bong Tae Gyu) and Go Sang Ah (Yoon Joo Hee). He was a part of the Little Hera Membership and often bullied others. Nevertheless, as his father is now a Nationwide Meeting member, it stays to be seen how the son’s future will change.

The manufacturing workers of “The Penthouse 2” mentioned, “There shall be large exterior and inner modifications for the youngsters of ‘The Penthouse,’ who’ve discovered greed and vainness from their dad and mom and skilled a sequence of stunning scandals. Please sit up for how they may shake up the story.”

“The Penthouse 2” premieres on February 19 and shall be obtainable on Viki.

Try the first season under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)