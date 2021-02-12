“The Penthouse 2” Previews 4 Scene Stealers To Look Out For

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” has revealed stills of 4 returning characters that may as soon as once more be grabbing consideration in the course of the thrilling plot.(*4*)

The brand new season of the present continues the suspenseful story of twisted ambition set in a world with the best actual property costs and prime schooling. It focuses on the revenge and solidarity of girls who’ve turn into evil with the intention to defend their youngsters.(*4*)

Within the new season, Ha Do Kwon reprises his function because the music instructor Ma Du Gi at Cheong Ah Artwork Excessive College, who’s recognized for placing on a powerful persona in entrance of the weak whereas performing weak with those that are sturdy. Within the drama, Ma Du Gi made many viewers indignant when he adopted Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin (Kim So Yeon)’s orders and bullied the scholar Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo). He’s loyal to artwork division director Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin, however he’s additionally weak in terms of cash and energy, and he acquired a big sum of money from Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) to share a take a look at paper. Now that Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin has turn into the chairperson, Ma Du Gi has been promoted to the place of the director of the artwork division, and lots of are curious to see what detestable issues he’ll do in “The Penthouse 2.”(*4*)

Kim Ro Sa performs the chilling two-faced Yang Mi Okay, who’s a housekeeper for Joo Dan Tae and Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah). Though she appeared quiet, she hid a love for Joo Dan Tae and even placed on Shim Soo Ryeon’s garments, pretending to be her. Within the remaining episode, it was revealed that she’d acquired an order from Joo Dan Tae and placed on a efficiency to steer Shim Soo Ryeon to the research, which shocked viewers. Followers are ready to search out out what her obsession over Joo Dan Tae will result in within the new season.(*4*)

Kim Dong Kyu performs Joo Dan Tae’s loyal Secretary Cho, who’s answerable for cleansing up the aftermath of Joo Dan Tae’s actions. Kim Do Hyun has taken the function of Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin’s mysterious Secretary Do, who covers up her evil deeds.(*4*)

Joo Dan Tae’s secretary is so loyal to him that he’ll do no matter he orders, irrespective of the tactic required. Within the remaining episode, he retrieved the knife that Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) had thrown away, and he lured Oh Yoon Hee to the penthouse research. In the meantime, Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin’s secretary takes care of the aftermath of her each transfer, together with the incident when she ran away from her father when he was dying.(*4*)

The manufacturing group acknowledged, “Ha Do Kwon, Kim Ro Sa, Kim Dong Kyu, and Kim Do Hyun are actors who’re in a position to seize consideration with their distinctive personalities and detailed performances.” They added, “Please stay up for what these 4 scene stealers do as they proceed to boost curiosity.”(*4*)

“The Penthouse 2” premieres on February 19.(*4*)

Within the meantime, prepare by rewatching “The Penthouse” beneath!(*4*)

