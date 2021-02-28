“The Penthouse 2” Ratings Hit New All-Time High + “Vincenzo” Sees Slight Dip

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” reveals no indicators of slowing down!

On February 27, the second season of the hit drama climbed to new heights, attaining its highest viewership rankings so far. Based on Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of “The Penthouse 2” scored common nationwide rankings of 18.8 % and 24.0 % for its two components, simply dominating its time slot throughout all channels and marking a brand new private document for the present.

Moreover, “The Penthouse 2” continued to see its rankings rise among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a mean nationwide score of 10.5 %.

In the meantime, tvN’s “Vincenzo” stayed sturdy for its third episode, taking first place in its time slot throughout all cable channels regardless of a slight decline in viewership. The drama scored a mean nationwide score of 8.1 % for the night time.

TV Chosun’s “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” scored a mean nationwide score of 8.2 % for its newest episode, whereas JTBC’s “Past Evil” remained steady with a mean score of 4.2 %. OCN’s “Occasions” scored a mean nationwide score of 1.6 % for its third episode.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s Selfmade Love Story” efficiently defended its place because the most-watched drama of Saturday night time with common nationwide rankings of 23.8 % and 28.5 % for its two components.

Which of those weekend dramas are you having fun with most? Tell us within the feedback under!

Watch “The Penthouse 2” with subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…”Occasions” right here…

Watch Now

…and “Selfmade Love Story” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)