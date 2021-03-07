“The Penthouse 2” Ratings Soar Higher Than Ever; “Do-it-yourself Love Story” Heads Into Finale At No. 1

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” has hit one other all-time excessive!

On March 6, the second season of the favored drama efficiently continued its streak of gaining an increasing number of viewers with every new episode. In response to Nielsen Korea, the sixth episode of “The Penthouse 2” scored common nationwide rankings of twenty-two.4 % and 26.9 % for its two components, simply taking first place in its time slot throughout all channels and setting a brand new private report for the drama.

“The Penthouse 2” additionally achieved its highest viewership rankings to this point among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a median nationwide ranking of 12.3 %.

In the meantime, with only one episode left in its run, KBS 2TV’s “Do-it-yourself Love Story” stayed sturdy forward of its upcoming sequence finale on March 7. The penultimate episode of the long-running drama scored common nationwide rankings of 26.9 % and 31.6 % for its two components, marking a rise in viewership from its earlier episode and making it the most-watched drama of the whole evening.

After breaking into the double digits with its earlier episode final week, tvN’s “Vincenzo” noticed a slight decline for a median nationwide ranking of 9.7 %, whereas TV Chosun’s “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” adopted shut behind with a median ranking of 8.3 %. OCN’s “Instances” additionally dipped to a median nationwide ranking of 1.6 % for the evening.

Lastly, JTBC’s “Past Evil” rose to a median nationwide ranking of 4.4 % for its newest episode.

Did you tune in to any of those dramas? Share your ideas with us within the feedback under!

