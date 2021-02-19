“The Penthouse 2” Shares Fun Sneak Peek Of Jang Sung Kyu’s Cameo In Upcoming Premiere

Prepare for a enjoyable cameo by Jang Sung Kyu in SBS’s “The Penthouse 2”!

The second season of the smash hit drama premieres tonight (February 19 KST), and SBS has upped the thrill by unveiling a sneak peek of Jang Sung Kyu’s particular look from the highly-anticipated first episode.

In the upcoming season of “The Penthouse,” Bong Tae Gyu’s character Lee Gyu Jin will enterprise into politics and change into a member of the Nationwide Meeting. Jang Sung Kyu, who presently hosts JTBC’s selection present “Film Room” along with Bong Tae Gyu in actual life, will likely be enjoying the position of Lee Gyu Jin’s passionate chief of workers.

The newly launched stills of Jang Sung Kyu’s cameo present an amusing glimpse of the chaos that’s Lee Gyu Jin’s election marketing campaign: as his spouse Go Sang Ah (performed by Yoon Joo Hee) appears to be like on with a involved expression, the seemingly unconscious candidate is carried out of his personal rally by his chief of workers and different aides.

“The Penthouse 2” premieres on February 19 at 10 p.m. KST and will likely be out there with subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the brand new season with English subtitles beneath!

