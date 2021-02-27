General News

“The Penthouse 2” Soars To Its Highest Ratings Yet

February 27, 2021
1 Min Read

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” already has viewers hooked!

On February 26, the smash hit drama efficiently continued its streak of gaining viewers with every new episode. In response to Nielsen Korea, the third episode of “The Penthouse 2” scored common nationwide rankings of 18.9 % and 22.3 % for its two components, marking a brand new all-time excessive for the second season.

“The Penthouse 2” additionally broke into the double digits among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a median score of 10.1 %.

In the meantime, JTBC’s “Past Evil” scored a median nationwide score of 4.3 % for its third episode.

Are you watching both of those new dramas? Share your ideas with us within the feedback beneath!

Try the most recent episode of “The Penthouse 2” with subtitles right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.