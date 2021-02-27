“The Penthouse 2” Soars To Its Highest Ratings Yet

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” already has viewers hooked!

On February 26, the smash hit drama efficiently continued its streak of gaining viewers with every new episode. In response to Nielsen Korea, the third episode of “The Penthouse 2” scored common nationwide rankings of 18.9 % and 22.3 % for its two components, marking a brand new all-time excessive for the second season.

“The Penthouse 2” additionally broke into the double digits among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a median score of 10.1 %.

In the meantime, JTBC’s “Past Evil” scored a median nationwide score of 4.3 % for its third episode.

