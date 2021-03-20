“The Penthouse 2” Stays Strong With No. 1 Ratings

Because it hurtles in direction of its season finale, SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” continues its reign over Friday and Saturday nights!

On March 19, “The Penthouse 2” remained not solely the most-watched drama of the night, but in addition the most-watched program of any variety to air on any channel that evening. In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of the hit drama scored common nationwide rankings of 20.8 % and 23.6 % for its two components.

“The Penthouse 2” additionally continued to carry out nicely with the important thing demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, amongst whom it scored a median score of 10.3 %.

In the meantime, JTBC’s “Past Evil” scored a median nationwide score of 4.7 % for its newest episode.

