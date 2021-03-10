“The Penthouse 2” Writer Completes All Scripts For This Season, Filming To End In Late March

“The Penthouse 2” author Kim Quickly Okay has completed placing on paper all of the thrilling twists and turns of this suspenseful season!

SpoTVNews reported on March 9 that Kim Quickly Okay had accomplished the complete season as much as episode 13, which would be the finale, and has already begun writing Season 3. It was reported that the forged has additionally obtained all of the scripts. With Season 2 described as that includes many plot twists proper up till the ultimate episode, the actors and workers are stated to be very vigilant about not revealing spoilers as they movie in good spirits.

The outlet reported that filming for this season will proceed till the top of March, and the staff will take a two-week break earlier than beginning to shoot the third season.

Later that day, a supply from “The Penthouse 2” said to Newsen, “Writer Kim Quickly Okay lately completed the scripts for Season 2. We plan to complete filming Season 2 on the finish of March.”

SpoTVNews additionally talked about in its report that the third season is airing just one episode per week. When this was initially reported in February, a supply from the present responded by saying {that a} one-episode-per-week format was underneath dialogue however nothing had been determined. SBS has not but confirmed its plans for the third season’s broadcast schedule.

