“The Penthouse” And “My Dangerous Spouse” Hit New Personal Bests In Ratings + “18 Once more” Comes To An End

After a slight dip final episode, SBS’s “The Penthouse” has hit a brand new private greatest in scores once more!

In line with Nielsen Korea, the November 10 episode of “The Penthouse” recorded common nationwide scores of 10.3 and 14.5 %. This is a rise from final episode‘s 9.6 and 12.9 %, and likewise a brand new private greatest after its earlier report of 13.9 %.

On MBN, “My Dangerous Spouse” additionally set one other consecutive private greatest with scores of three.403 %, a brand new report from final episode‘s 3.357 %.

“18 Once more” aired its remaining episode on November 11 with common nationwide scores of two.743 %, just like its scores all through its run.

On MBC, “Kairos” recorded scores of three.1 and three.4 %. On tvN, “Birthcare Heart” recorded scores of three.343 %.

