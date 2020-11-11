General News

“The Penthouse” And “My Dangerous Spouse” Hit New Personal Bests In Ratings + “18 Once more” Comes To An End

November 11, 2020
1 Min Read

After a slight dip final episode, SBS’s “The Penthouse” has hit a brand new private greatest in scores once more!

In line with Nielsen Korea, the November 10 episode of “The Penthouse” recorded common nationwide scores of 10.3 and 14.5 %. This is a rise from final episode‘s 9.6 and 12.9 %, and likewise a brand new private greatest after its earlier report of 13.9 %.

On MBN, “My Dangerous Spouse” additionally set one other consecutive private greatest with scores of three.403 %, a brand new report from final episode‘s 3.357 %.

“18 Once more” aired its remaining episode on November 11 with common nationwide scores of two.743 %, just like its scores all through its run.

On MBC, “Kairos” recorded scores of three.1 and three.4 %. On tvN, “Birthcare Heart” recorded scores of three.343 %.

Watch “The Penthouse” right here…

Watch Now

… “My Dangerous Spouse” right here…

Watch Now

… “Kairos” right here…

Watch Now

… and “Birthcare Heart” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.