“The Penthouse” Announces Season 3 Premiere Date And New Broadcast Schedule

“The Penthouse” has announced details for the third season!

The hit SBS drama centers around the Penthouse, an apartment complex reserved for those at the top of the social pyramid. It focuses on the solidarity and pursuit of revenge among a group of women who stop at nothing to protect their children.

Although the previous two seasons aired twice a week, “The Penthouse 3” will air once a week on Fridays.

The upcoming season begins filming on April 27, and it is set to premiere on June 4. Season 3 will continue a plot of shocking drama and revenge, and it will introduce new cast members including On Joo Wan and Park Ho San.

