“The Penthouse” Cast Share Stories From Season 1, React To Season 2 Teaser, And More

“The Penthouse” solid has regarded again on season one and shared a glimpse at season two!

On January 12, “The Penthouse” aired a particular episode known as “Penthouse Hidden Room – The Hidden Story.” In the course of the broadcast, the solid rewatched pivotal scenes from season one and shared behind-the-scenes tales. All 9 important solid members have been current, together with Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, Eugene, Uhm Ki Joon, Shin Eun Kyung, Bong Tae Gyu, Yoon Jong Hoon, Park Eun Suk, and Yoon Joo Hee, in addition to the six children, Kim Hyun Soo, Jin Ji Hee, Kim Younger Dae, Han Ji Hyun, Choi Ye Bin, and Lee Tae Bin.

Spoilers

The solid expressed their settlement with viewers on the surprising twists of the plot as Kim So Yeon shared, “We have been additionally curious in regards to the wrongdoer so we might attempt to determine it out on our personal.” Though she was the wrongdoer, Eugene commented, “I filmed with out understanding that I used to be the wrongdoer. I actually had no concept it was me.”

Because of his quite a few kiss scenes, Uhm Ki Joon revealed that some folks mistook him because the drama’s producer. He additionally defined that he paid particular consideration to his many kiss scenes with Kim So Yeon and Eugene as they’re each fortunately married in well-known relationships.

Kim So Yeon defined, “Quite than my husband Lee Sang Woo, I used to be extra embarrassed that my in-laws would watch it. That’s why I initially needed to allow them to know beforehand which episodes had these affair scenes however they have been in each episode. They mentioned I used to be actually cool and supported me.”

Eugene shared, “I do suppose [my husband Ki Tae Young] watched them by himself.” She made everybody chuckle by including, “Though he understands as a fellow actor, there was a information article known as ‘Oh Yoon Hee’s naughty palms’ that said I grabbed his butt whereas kissing and he requested if it was true.”

Kim So Yeon revealed, “The hitting scenes have been the toughest.” Yoon Jong Hoon, who had many scenes being hit by Kim So Yeon, defined, “It was okay as a result of she had good hand expertise,” earlier than including that the scene on prime of the desk actually harm him. Kim So Yeon elaborated, “Initially, the script mentioned ‘Throw the vase then hit him’ however the vase broke throughout rehearsals. On the spot, that scene was created by the director’s suggestion. As quickly as I hit him he mentioned, ‘I’m bleeding.’”

Viewers had picked Lee Ji Ah’s crying scene as one of many present’s greatest and the actress commented, “After filming, I needed to lay down for 2 days. Since I used to be shifting round whereas tied up, my muscle mass couldn’t transfer the following day. I questioned if there was a sport that would presumably trigger this a lot ache.”

The actress additionally mentioned her unintended spoiler to Tremendous Junior‘s Kim Heechul. She defined, “That day when [my character] died, so many individuals texted me. I used to be on the actual time search charts so I believed Kim Heechul would clearly already know and I texted him, ‘I died.’ I used to be so apologetic.”

Kim Heechul despatched the solid a video message the place he shared, “Due to my schedule, I needed to binge watch the top however Lee Ji Ah stole that small happiness from me. I wish to thank [writer] Kim Quickly Okay for making such a enjoyable drama in addition to the actors. I’ll enjoyably watch subsequent season too.”

Concerning the scene the place they’re all locked in a bus, Bong Tae Gyu shared, “There was a lot water to the purpose the place we couldn’t say our traces. We have been initially supposed to maintain getting moist however the director modified it, saying it was too excessive.” He added that Lee Ji Ah had stayed behind after she was achieved filming to take care of her fellow actors who have been getting moist within the chilly climate.

Shin Eun Kyung expanded on the problem of this scene sharing, “I did numerous dangerous issues within the drama. It was to the purpose the place as quickly as filming was over, I mentioned I had been washed of all my sins.”

When the solid was requested to choose the actor who had the toughest time, Kim So Yeon obtained probably the most votes. Eugene defined, “If somebody was exploding with vitality on set, it was all Kim So Yeon.”

Later, the solid all watched the teaser for season two. Shin Eun Kyung commented, “It’s making me extra curious” whereas Eugene added, “I do not know what scenes these even are.”

Lastly, the solid additional raised anticipation by emphasizing completely different key factors. Eugene shared, “The utterly reworked character relationships,” and Kim So Yeon added, “The unpredictable story.” Lee Ji Ah shared, “Past your biggest creativeness” and Uhm Ki Joon commented, “You would possibly get slightly aggravated. Please stay up for it heaps.”

“The Penthouse” season two premieres on February 19. Watch the teaser right here!

