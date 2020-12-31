“The Penthouse” Clarifies Misunderstanding Due To Prop Error

SBS has clarified a latest misunderstanding resulting from a prop error on “The Penthouse.”

On December 29, SBS aired episode 19 of “The Penthouse.” Throughout the broadcast, Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah) palms the DNA check outcomes of Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) to her. Following the published, viewers took a more in-depth take a look at the DNA check outcomes and famous that Oh Yoon Hee’s intercourse chromosomes have been listed as XY, which led to hypothesis that Oh Yoon Hee’s character was initially a person.

This hypothesis rapidly grew to become a sizzling subject however SBS responded that this was really a prop error. On December 30, they shared with iMBC, “Oh Yoon Hee’s intercourse chromosomes being listed as XY on her DNA check outcomes is a prop error.” They acknowledged that they are going to right this for video-on-demand providers.

“The Penthouse” was lately confirmed to return with two extra seasons. The ultimate two episodes of season one will air on January 4 and 5, 2021.

