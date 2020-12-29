“The Penthouse” Confirmed To Return With Two More Seasons

“The Penthouse” is confirmed to return with a brand new season!

Beforehand, Ilgan Sports activities reported that “The Penthouse” already wrapped up filming the primary season. It was imagined to be 20 episodes lengthy, but it surely was prolonged to 21 episodes. One supply shared, “The second season was initially deliberate to be 20 episodes lengthy, however the episodes might be divided into two seasons so that every season might be 12 episodes lengthy. Not like earlier than, seasons two and three will air on Fridays and Saturdays.”

On December 28, a supply from the drama shared, “It’s true that we’re at present filming season two. We’re planning to alter the broadcast days to Friday and Saturday, however the date of the premiere continues to be underneath dialogue.”

The primary season of “The Penthouse” is 21 episodes lengthy. Each the second and third seasons might be 12 episodes every.

“The Penthouse” is ready in a 100-floor luxurious penthouse residence and facilities round three ladies: the “queen” of the penthouse Shim Soo Ryun (Lee Ji Ah), the “prima donna” Chun Website positioning Jin (Kim So Yeon) who will cease at nothing to get what she needs, and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) who will do something it takes to get into the world of excessive society.

