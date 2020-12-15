General News

"The Penthouse" Continues Its High Streak In Viewership Ratings

December 15, 2020
After breaking previous the 20 p.c mark for the primary time final week, SBS’s “The Penthouse” continues to remain robust in viewership scores.

Based on Nielsen Korea, the December 14 episode recorded common nationwide scores of 17.5 and 22.0 p.c. That is about par with final week’s scores of 17.6 and 22.1 p.c. In the Seoul capital area, the scores rose as excessive as 24.9 p.c at one level through the episode.

On tvN, “Awaken” recorded scores of three.921 p.c, a lower from final week‘s 4.281 p.c.

On MBC, “Kairos” recorded scores of two.9 and a pair of.7 p.c, virtually equivalent to final week’s scores.

