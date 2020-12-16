“The Penthouse” Continues To Fly High As It Sets New Personal Best In Viewership Ratings

General News

“The Penthouse” continues to soar because it approaches its climatic finale!

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the December 15 episode of the SBS drama recorded common nationwide rankings of 19.6 and 23.3 %. It is a new private finest for the drama, which was beforehand 22.1 % when it first broke by way of the 20 % mark, and a bounce up from its final episode (17.5 and 22.0 %).

MBC’s “Kairos” noticed a slight rise within the first half in comparison with final episode with rankings of three.5 and a couple of.6 %. tvN’s “Awaken” additionally noticed a rise this episode with rankings of 4.384 %. JTBC’s “Reside On” additionally rose this week with 0.7 %.

