“The Penthouse” Defends Position As Most Buzzworthy Drama For 4th Consecutive Week

SBS’s “The Penthouse” retains its spot on the high of the listing of probably the most buzzworthy dramas!

On December 22, Good Knowledge Company revealed their chart for the third week of December that charges dramas that generated probably the most buzz. Every week’s rankings are based mostly on knowledge collected from varied on-line platforms like blogs, information articles, and social media involving dramas at present on-air or coming quickly.

Whereas “The Penthouse” defended its No. 1 place for the fourth week in a row, “The Uncanny Counter” changed “True Magnificence” as No. 2, pushing the latter all the way down to No. 3. “Mr. Queen” stayed put at No. 4, adopted by a brand new entry, tvN’s “Run On.”

Take a look at the complete listing of high 10 buzzworthy dramas from the third week of December:

SBS’s “The Penthouse” – 35.21 % OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” – 11.65 % tvN’s “True Magnificence” – 11.34 % tvN’s “Mr. Queen” – 11.17 % JTBC’s “Run On” – 5.63 % JTBC’s “Hush” – 3.43 % MBC’s “Kairos” – 3.07 % KBS2’s “A Man in a Veil” – 2.69 % KBS2’s “Home made Love Story” – 2.68 % JTBC’s “Dwell On” –2.23 %

