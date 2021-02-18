“The Penthouse” Director Shares Points He Focused On, His Favorite Scene, And More

Pleasure is build up forward of the premiere of SBS’s “The Penthouse 2”!

Each Friday and Saturday, a suspenseful story of revenge will unravel on the Penthouse, an condo advanced reserved for these on the high of the social pyramid. It would deal with the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a bunch of girls who will cease at nothing to guard their kids.

One of many core pillars of “The Penthouse” collection is director Joo Dong Min, who captured the eye of many along with his glorious manufacturing in “Return” and “Empress Ki.” His memorable fashion of cinematography in “The Penthouse” led most of the viewers to seek out themselves immersed inside the collection. Working with author Kim Quickly Okay, who he additionally collaborated with for “Empress Ki,” a sensational drama was born with spectacular rankings.

Joo Dong Min commented, “The most important purpose was to make it entertaining, and considering that the enjoyable we had in thoughts appealed to the viewers makes me completely happy. We tried to place collectively one thing of the very best quality in a restricted time span, and I’m grateful that the viewers acknowledge this.”

He added that the factors he targeted on have been “luxurious” and “mise en scène,” additional explaining, “One of many largest benefits SBS has is its crew answerable for creative parts. I believe the top consequence got here out effectively as a result of the creative director and CG crew are extremely expert, and we’ve got good teamwork from collaborating on earlier dramas.”

Joo Dong Min had extra to say concerning which style “The Penthouse” would fall below. He defined, “It’s a drama that’s tough to elucidate with only one or two genres. All I did was attempt my greatest to showcase the interpretation of every scene, whether or not it’s thriller, black comedy, or passionate amorous affairs. Dramas lately are all advanced, so there isn’t a director who’s specialised in a sure style. Drama administrators familiarize themselves with motion pictures, dramas, novels, comedian books, and magazines of their day by day lives to attempt embodying all of those parts. As for the primary season of ‘The Penthouse,’ I’m grateful in the direction of the B Group director Park Bo Ram, who helped make up for most of the components I used to be unfamiliar with concerning the story of highschool college students.”

He additionally talked about, “The ambiance on set could be very good. I’m grateful to Shin Eun Kyung for taking the lead on creating a great ambiance because the eldest. Among the many male actors, Uhm Ki Joon did a great job at main his juniors because the eldest.”

As for his private tackle the perfect scene of the primary season, Joo Dong Min selected the scene from episodes 18 and 19 the place Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah) locked Hera Membership members up in a junkyard and executed her revenge. He defined, “I’m not speaking about completeness. It was an extremely chilly winter evening. These distinctive and middle-aged actors filmed in a single day whereas soaking moist with none objection. I used to be grateful and proud that the actors agreed with the director and author’s will and didn’t hesitate to work onerous. It was additionally onerous for me, however I’m completely happy that the outcomes got here out effectively.”

Wrapping up, Joo Dong Min commented, “We don’t have practically sufficient time, however each the employees and the actors are fortunately immersed in filming. I additionally will stay calm and do my greatest to complete the remainder of the drama safely. I hope the viewers will present plenty of help.”

“The Penthouse 2” premieres on February 19 at 10 p.m. KST and will probably be out there on Viki.

Watch the teasers for the brand new season right here, and take a look at the first season beneath!

