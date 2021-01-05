“The Penthouse” Holds On To Commanding Lead In Ratings As “Royal Secret Agent” Stays Steady

SBS’s “The Penthouse” continues to remain sturdy because it nears its season finale!

In response to Nielsen Korea, the January 4 episode of “The Penthouse” (episode 20) recorded common nationwide rankings of 20.4 and 23.8 p.c. That is much like the previous few episodes, when the rankings have hovered near the present’s present private better of 24.0 p.c.

The primary season of “The Penthouse” will run for 21 episodes. The subsequent seasons will air in a special time slot (Fridays and Saturdays) and can run for 12 episodes every, with the premiere date nonetheless below dialogue.

On KBS, “Royal Secret Agent” continued its regular streak within the 5 p.c vary with rankings of 5.7 and 5.0 p.c.

On tvN, “Awaken” recorded rankings of 4.790 p.c, a bounce up from final week.

