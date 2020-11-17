“The Penthouse” Matches Its Personal Best In Viewership Ratings

“The Penthouse” continues to steer the pack amongst Monday-Tuesday night time dramas!

In line with Nielsen Korea, the November 16 episode of the SBS drama recorded common nationwide scores of 10.4 and 14.5 %. That is virtually an identical with final episode‘s scores of 10.3 and 14.5 %, which was additionally a brand new private greatest for the drama on the time.

On MBC, “Kairos” recorded scores of three.3 and three.0 %, and on tvN, “Birthcare Middle” recorded scores of three.293 %, each just like their earlier episodes.

On MBN, “My Harmful Spouse” recorded scores of two.318 %, a big drop from final week’s private greatest of three.403 %.

Watch “The Penthouse” right here…

Watch Now

… “Kairos” right here…

Watch Now

… “Birthcare Middle” right here…

Watch Now

… and “My Harmful Spouse” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)