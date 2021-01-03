“The Penthouse” Prepares To Say Goodbye To Season 1 With New Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Because it heads into the ultimate week of its first season, SBS’s “The Penthouse” has shared a enjoyable glimpse behind the scenes of filming!

The forged of the smash hit drama—which has persistently earned No. 1 viewership scores—lately cleaned up on the 2020 SBS Drama Awards, the place the celebrities of “The Penthouse” appeared to snag nearly each award for which they have been eligible, except the Daesang (Grand Prize).

In response to its hovering recognition, “The Penthouse” confirmed final week that it will be returning with two extra seasons, each of which is able to air on Fridays and Saturdays (as a substitute of its present Monday-Tuesday time slot).

With simply two episodes left to go in Season 1, the drama has launched a brand new batch of behind-the-scenes pictures of its forged because it races in direction of its season finale. A few of the pictures seize the celebrities onerous at work throughout filming, whereas others present a extra playful facet of the forged as they pose for pictures with beaming smiles between takes.

The producers of the drama commented, “I feel ‘The Penthouse’ forged’s extraordinary ardour for performing and their robust, close-knit teamwork shone via, and that’s why the drama ended up receiving a lot love. In 2021 as nicely, please control the radiant, passionate performing of ‘The Penthouse’ squad, and make certain to not miss it.”

Take a look at the brand new pictures of stars Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, S.E.S.’s Eugene, Uhm Ki Joon, Park Eun Suk, Yoon Jong Hoon, Bong Tae Gyu, Shin Eun Kyung, Kim Hyun Soo, Kim Younger Dae, Han Ji Hyun, Choi Ye Bin, Jin Ji Hee, Ha Do Kwon, and Yoon Joo Hee under!

The ultimate two episodes of Season 1 of “The Penthouse” will air on January 4 and 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, make amends for the drama with subtitles under!

