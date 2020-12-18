“The Penthouse” Rated Most Buzzworthy Drama + Park Eun Suk Rises To No. 1 In Actor Rankings

SBS’s “The Penthouse” continues its successful streak at No. 1 on the listing of most buzzworthy dramas!

For the third week in a row, the hit drama has managed to high Good Knowledge Company’s weekly listing of the dramas that generated essentially the most buzz. The corporate determines every week’s rankings by amassing knowledge from information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media about currently-airing and upcoming dramas.

“The Penthouse” remained No. 1 for the week of December 7 to December 13, with tvN’s “True Magnificence” rising to No. 2. OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” and tvN’s “Mr. Queen” adopted shut behind at third and fourth locations respectively.

The celebs of “The Penthouse” additionally dominated this week’s rankings of essentially the most buzzworthy drama solid members, sweeping the highest two spots on the listing and claiming 5 spots out of the highest 10. Park Eun Suk shot up the listing to assert No. 1, adopted by his co-star Lee Ji Ah at No. 2. In the meantime, Kim So Yeon got here in at No. 7, S.E.S.’s Eugene at No. 8, and Uhm Ki Joon at No. 9.

The solid of “True Magnificence” additionally made a robust exhibiting on this week’s listing, with star Moon Ga Younger at No. 3 and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo at No. 5. Shin Hye Solar, the main woman of “Mr. Queen,” claimed No. 4 within the actor rankings, whereas her co-star Kim Jung Hyun got here in at No. 10. Lastly, Jo Byeong Gyu of “The Uncanny Counter” rose to No. 6 for the week.

The highest 10 dramas that generated essentially the most buzz within the second week of December are as follows:

SBS’s “The Penthouse” tvN’s “True Magnificence” OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” tvN’s “Mr. Queen” JTBC’s “Hush” JTBC’s “Reside On” MBC’s “Kairos” KBS 2TV’s “Home made Love Story” KBS 2TV’s “A Man in a Veil” SBS’s “Delayed Justice”

In the meantime, the highest 10 drama actors that generated essentially the most buzz within the second week of December are as follows:

Park Eun Suk (“The Penthouse”) Lee Ji Ah (“The Penthouse”) Moon Ga Younger (“True Magnificence”) Shin Hye Solar (“Mr. Queen”) Cha Eun Woo (“True Magnificence”) Jo Byeong Gyu (“The Uncanny Counter”) Kim So Yeon (“The Penthouse”) Eugene (“The Penthouse”) Uhm Ki Joon (“The Penthouse”) Kim Jung Hyun (“Mr. Queen”)

